SYDNEY, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriscape , a leader in supply chain technology with over two decades of experience transforming critical supply chain infrastructures, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Procurify, the world's most complete procure-to-pay platform for the mid-market. This collaboration is set to redefine real-time spend visibility and control for organisations through an integrated procure-to-pay software platform.

Veriscape and Procurify Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Spend Management in the Supply Chain Arena (PRNewsfoto/Veriscape)

Having enabled expansion into burgeoning markets across Europe and North America, Veriscape's alliance with Procurify will further augment its capability to empower businesses with a distinct competitive edge. The partnership is a convergence of Veriscape's deep-rooted industry acumen and Procurify's cutting-edge purchasing and AP automation solutions, setting a new standard in procurement efficiency.

Through this partnership, businesses will gain the leverage needed to tackle accounts payable and purchasing challenges that cost them the most time and money.

David Sevitt, VP, Partnerships and Ecosystem at Procurify, shared their excitement for the new venture: "Our goal is to make it super easy for organizations to manage business spend — especially in the current climate when every dollar matters. We look forward to partnering with Veriscape to bring time and cost savings to supply chain organizations across the globe."

Procurify stands at the forefront of giving organisations visibility and control over every purchase, ensuring more accurate and effective procurement. Their procure-to-pay platform unifies purchasing and accounts payable in a single platform, centralizing context and documentation for effortless reconciliation and accurate, on-time payments.

Pradeep Sriganesh, CEO of Veriscape, highlighted the strategic value of this alliance: "Veriscape's prowess and proven track record have been instrumental in the success of numerous businesses. This partnership with Procurify is in perfect harmony with our dedication to providing superior supply chain technology solutions."

About Veriscape:

Veriscape is a leader in Supply Chain Technologies. For more than two decades, we have been implementing critical supply chain technologies that have helped businesses expand into new markets. Our solutions have empowered organisations to seamlessly integrate hundreds of sites across the globe, enabling thousands of employees to manage millions of purchase requisitions and process trillions of dollars in business. Our experience and expertise in the field have been pivotal in the success of many businesses, and we take pride in our ability to deliver top-tier supply chain technology solutions that enable our clients to achieve their goals and thrive in a highly competitive market.

About Procurify:

Procurify is the Intelligent Spend Management company. We're on a mission to give all organisations unprecedented visibility and control over their business spend. By bringing more spend under management in one procure-to-pay solution, our customers capture unified spend data that can be harnessed to realise millions of dollars in time and cost savings.

SOURCE Veriscape