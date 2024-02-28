Veriscape Selected by ProcurementFlow to Deliver Source-to-Pay Solutions for APAC Customers

SYDNEY, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriscape, a leader in supply chain technology solutions has forged a strategic partnership with ProcurmentFlow a leading innovator in streamlining and automating Source-to-Pay (S2P) operations. With this partnership Veriscape will make ProcurementFlow's solution available for customers across Asia Pacific.

ProcurementFlow addresses key challenges in the source-to-pay process by enhancing efficiency and visibility, especially in sourcing events, through built-in eSourcing capabilities that allow for quick dispatch of RFIs, RFPs and RFQs to multiple suppliers, thereby streamlining procurement operations and improving supplier engagement.

With two decades of expertise in deploying supply chain technology solutions across Europe and North America, Veriscape enables emerging businesses to expand into new markets. With the addition of the ProcurementFlow platform to its solution catalogue, Veriscape is helping customers create competitive advantage cutting edge procurement solutions.

Tarmo Saidla, CEO at ProcurementFlow, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our goal is to equip procurement managers with the most effective tools to streamline their operations. We are excited to partner with Veriscape and deliver unmatched integration capabilities across diverse global sites."

While Pradeep Sriganesh, CEO of Veriscape, emphasised the significance of this partnership, saying, "Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge supply chain technology solutions has been pivotal in the success of many businesses. This partnership with ProcurementFlow perfectly aligns with our values and commitment toward new and innovative solutions."

This partnership between Veriscape and ProcurementFlow marks a significant step forward in simplifying procurement processes and driving business value through innovative technology solutions.

About Veriscape:

Veriscape is a leader in Supply Chain Technologies. For more than two decades, we have been implementing critical supply chain technologies that have helped businesses expand into new markets. Our solutions have empowered organisations to seamlessly integrate hundreds of sites across the globe, enabling thousands of employees to manage millions of purchase requisitions and process trillions of dollars in business. Our experience and expertise in the field have been pivotal in the success of many businesses, and we take pride in our ability to deliver top-tier supply chain technology solutions that enable our clients to achieve their goals and thrive in a highly competitive market.

About ProcurementFlow:

ProcurementFlow is a cloud-based platform that radically changes how the procurement function works. The company is founded by procurement people and made for procurement teams to manage their work and cooperation with internal and external partners.

