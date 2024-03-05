Verkada Accelerates Expansion in APAC with New Singapore Office

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, today announced the opening of its new ASEAN headquarters in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the company's ambitious international growth strategy. The new Singapore office, Verkada's fourth in the Asia Pacific region, will significantly enhance the company's ability to support its growing customer base in the region.

"Over the past year, we've witnessed remarkable growth in our APAC customer base. The opening of our Singapore office is a pivotal step towards more effectively serving our local customers and partners," stated Filip Kaliszan, CEO and Co-founder of Verkada. "We are thrilled to deepen our investment in the APAC region and empower more enterprises with the tools they need to ensure safer and smarter building operations."

Verkada's suite of products is designed for simplicity and ease of use, encompassing a wide range of solutions including video security cameras, access control systems, environmental sensors, alarms, intercoms, and workplace management tools. All these are seamlessly integrated into a single, user-friendly cloud-based software platform. Currently, Verkada's innovative platform is trusted by over 22,000 organizations globally, with a notable presence in the Fortune 500 sector.

Since its inception in 2016, Verkada has shown remarkable growth and innovation in the security industry. The company has expanded its global footprint with the opening of several new offices in the past year alone and is in the process of filling over 300 positions worldwide. Verkada has already initiated recruitment in Singapore, seeking talented individuals for roles such as account executives and solutions engineers. Interested candidates can explore these opportunities .

About Verkada

