Verkada continues its expansion in APJ region with new Seoul office

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada , a leader in enterprise building security and management, is expanding its business to South Korea with a new office in Seoul to meet the growing demand for its cloud-based physical security solutions. Verkada's new Seoul office, the company's fourth location in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, joins the company's 1,700 employees and 15 global offices in its mission to protect people and property.

Verkada's product offerings span video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, intercom and workplace management, which together provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform.

"Our new sales hub in Seoul is another exciting expansion of Verkada's global team," said Ryan Bettencourt, Senior Vice President of Sales at Verkada. "South Korea is a critical market for Verkada — not only because of the market size — but also because customers in South Korea share our excitement for the kinds of high-value and high-quality solutions we deliver."

Verkada's continued expansion into APJ follows a year of rapid growth — from appointing Francois Vazille as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan and opening six other new offices globally to raising its Series D in funding and expanding its product offering . Today, its platform is trusted by more than 17,000 customers worldwide in more than 70 countries.

"Opening our new office in Seoul is an exciting milestone for Verkada," said Arthur Woo, Verkada's Country Manager for South Korea. "As we continue to invest in the Asia Pacific and Japan region, more and more customers are seeing just how impactful Verkada's solutions can be. I look forward to deepening that impact in South Korea to help even more enterprises operate safer, smarter buildings."

