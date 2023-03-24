Viettel Shifts Sight To Emphasize OPEN RAN Technologies

HANOI, Vietnam, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel , a multinational technology company headquartered in Vietnam, will be focusing its product development strategies on the open radio access network (OPEN RAN) vertical following the conclusion of the Mobile World Congress 2023.

With the event theme, Velocity, being brought to life in key themes discussed across multiple platforms, MWC 2023 is keen to push the industry further with this newfound focus for the global market. This will include the areas of 5G, AI, network infrastructure, as well as cross-sector collaborations.

Viettel shifts sight to emphasize OPEN RAN technology (PRNewsfoto/Viettel Group)

"I am delighted to see so much positive momentum, with halls bustling with energy for four full days. Consumers living in a data-driven world need increasing amounts of capacity at the edge of the network to extend the capabilities of cloud computing and our industry is well placed to do it," said GSM Association's Director General, Mats Granryd.

"The way the world utilises technology and data consumption has risen exponentially in the last decade. The sector is growing faster than many others and it is our priority to enable development of growing technologies like OPEN RAN for higher interoperability through open hardware, software, and interfaces for wireless networks," shared Tao Duc Thang, CEO of Viettel Group.

In the coming year, Viettel will further promote Private 5G solutions, which are forecasted to have significant demand in the future from a variety of industries. The adoption of 5G networks will catalyse Digital Transformation by offering robust, customizable, and secure next-generation connectivity. As regulations change to offer more room for private networks and the ecosystem matures, such networks will be an increasingly attractive option for smaller organizations. Viettel will actively be a key part of the roadmap to offer this solution in the B2B space.

With GSMA's Open Gateway Initiatives, a framework of universal network Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) announced in MWC 2023, Viettel will enrich existing services, move forward in internal transformation to ensure the Open Gateway is created, open up our capabilities more rapidly and guarantee our customers' privacy and their control over their data.

At MWC 2023, Viettel and Qualcomm unveiled the first look at their working RU built on Qualcomm's DU chip. The new solutions will help to simplify network deployment at scale, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and enable mobile network operators and enterprises to fully realize and monetize their digital transformation.

"Viettel has a full suite of infrastructure solutions from O-RAN, DU, Core network, Gateways, and more which are commercially deployed and servicing millions of users in international markets. With the high performance and low Total Cost of Ownership advantages Viettel and Qualcomm Technologies are working on, Viettel will realize their ambition of commercializing massive 5G private and public networks with enterprises and carriers around the world." Said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cellular Modems & Infrastructure Business Unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Trial availability is expected in the second quarter of 2023 and commercial launch is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the future, Viettel will continue to join O-Ran Alliance, and further develop the O-Ran-backed chip from Intel and Qualcomm.

"MWC 2023 is about unleashing future technology today. But we need to research and create technologies that can help people reap the benefits of access to digital services right now," added Tao.

Other strategies that Viettel will strengthen include solutions to address RF interference, improve network KPIs, surgically deploy field assets, and gain insights into spectral efficiency or next-gen smart home Matter protocol.

