ViewSonic to Showcase its Metaverse for Education and Foldable 135" All-in-One LED Display at EDUtech Asia 2023

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has announced its participation in the EDUtech Asia 2023 event in Singapore. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the latest innovations in digital learning firsthand at ViewSonic's booth, G11, from November 8th to 9th.

ViewSonic Showcases a 3D Virtual Learning Solution at EDUtech Asia 2023

Throughout the event, ViewSonic will showcase the latest version of UNIVERSE, a metaverse built for education. The platform provides a secure digital learning space that elevates student engagement, encourages collaboration, and fosters a sense of belonging, bringing the benefits of in-person learning to an online environment. The latest UNIVERSE update integrates Canvas and Blackboard Learning Management Systems (LMS), streamlining administrative tasks for educational institutions and simplifying the learning process.

"ViewSonic remains committed to driving the 'Ecosystem as a Service (EaaS)' strategy, aiming to build a comprehensive digital education ecosystem" emphasized Kevin Chu, Director of the VSX Business Unit at ViewSonic. "One of our goals at EDUtech Asia 2023 is to spotlight the benefits of integrating an immersive environment into online learning. We want attendees to see just how engaging a 3D virtual campus can be when incorporated into digital learning."

Another booth highlight is the LDS135-152 Foldable 135" All-in-One LED Display. Pre-assembled with LED modules, a system control box, and a motorized floor stand, this impressive large display can be set up and ready for use in just 10 minutes upon unboxing. The innovative foldable screen design greatly reduces its form factor compared to conventional models, allowing it to fit into large passenger elevators for convenient relocation between different floors and spaces, as well as saving on transportation costs. Ideal for multi-venue facilities and the short-term rental market, it caters to various events such as tradeshows and exhibitions.

In addition, there will be demonstrations of the ViewBoard IFP33 series 75" Interactive Display. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, advanced touchscreen capabilities, integration with myViewBoard® Whiteboard software, and vCast screen casting software, the IFP7533 enables seamless content creation and sharing, enhancing engagement in both physical and digital classrooms.

ViewSonic at EDUtech Asia 2023

When: November 8th-9th, 9:30 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.

Where: Booth no. G11, Sands Expo, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com

SOURCE ViewSonic