ViewSonic Unveils Global Winners of the 6th ColorPro Awards: FLOW

Creative Excellence Recognized as Top Accolades Span Photography, Videography, and Digital Art

BREA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced the winners of its 6th ColorPro Awards Global Visual Arts Competition, themed "FLOW." The 2025 competition showcased an extraordinary collection of photography, videography, and digital art that captured the essence of harmony, motion, and cultural connection through the universal language of creativity.

Thunderstorm by Filip Hrebenda

Since its inception in 2020, the ColorPro Awards has become much more than a contest, forming a global platform for creative exchange. The awards have garnered over 50,000 submissions from more than 120 countries in just five years.

"From our inaugural theme of 'Kindness' to this year's 'FLOW,' the ColorPro Awards have consistently celebrated the dynamic spirit of creativity and spread positive energy," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "This year, we honor the ways inspiration moves freely across cultures, mediums, and minds. The works of these remarkable creators remind us that true creativity is not confined by boundaries, and we are proud to support and amplify their vision on a global stage."

This year, the international ColorPro Awards panel of judges selected the winning artworks that best expressed the "FLOW" theme with exceptional artistry, composition, and emotional depth. These entries raised the bar from image quality to storytelling, showcasing the concept through the sweeping lines of nature and wildlife, or through deeply human moments that unfold into unique visual narratives.

Photography

The top prize went to "Thunderstorm" by Filip Hrebenda of Slovakia. Captured amid a summer storm, the image portrays lightning streaks across turbulent skies and reveals nature's raw and untamed beauty.

Second place "Parallel Flow Melts into Breath" by Bui Xuan Viet of Vietnam unites the frozen stillness of ice and the living pulse of the sea. The work symbolizes the eternal flow that bridges silence and vitality.

Third place "The Great Divide" by Janessa Anderson of the United States captures a fleeting passage between drifting ice sheets to illustrate the grandeur and impermanence of the natural world.

Videography

"Always in Flow" by Croatia's Alen Tkalcec earned the top prize for its cinematic reflection on motion and mindfulness, tracing a journey from urban chaos to inner calm.

Second place went to "The Storyteller" by Le Trung Dung, also from Vietnam. The work follows the artist's lifelong connection to photography as a continuous flow of memory and identity where past and present merge into creative harmony.

Third place "Serenity" by Antoine Parker-Massop of the United Kingdom portrays neurodivergent artist Demi Dawkins, whose expressive paintings channel emotion and resilience and embody the purest form of creative flow from within.

Digital and Generated Art

The top honor in Digital Art went to "Flowing an Innocent Dream" by Navodit Mandal of India, a luminous portrayal of two children gliding across a radiant sky. The piece celebrates the freedom and imagination of childhood dreams.

In Generated Art, the winner was "The Interface of Inner and Outer Flow" by Bo Hao Chen from Taiwan. The winning work blends shining gold with deep blue tones to dissolve the boundary between mind and world and shows thought and spirit as they flow freely across space.

Empowering Creators with ColorPro

ViewSonic's dedication to the creative community is embodied in its ColorPro series of professional monitors, designed for uncompromising color accuracy and performance. The ColorPro Awards reflect this mission by recognizing visionary artists and fostering meaningful connections within a global creative community. By honoring this year's winners, ViewSonic reaffirms its role as a technology partner that empowers creativity, from inspiration to realization.

All winning and shortlisted artworks are now available in the Top 100 Gallery on the official ColorPro Awards website.

