Voltage Energy Highlights Pre-Assembled Wiring Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026

Featuring LYNX PLUS and IBEX PLUS, the solutions demonstrate a system-level EBOS solution for faster, simpler, and more efficient utility-scale solar deployment

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 23 to 25, Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy"), a leading global provider of electrical balance-of-system (EBOS) solutions for utility-scale solar projects, showcased its system-level EBOS solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich. This year, the company demonstrated how its flagship pre-assembled wiring solutions, LYNX PLUS and IBEX PLUS, fit seamlessly into a broader system-level EBOS solution designed to support the next generation of high-voltage, high-power solar projects.

From Wiring Products to System-Level EBOS Solutions

Voltage Energy at Intersolar Europe 2026

As utility-scale solar projects evolve toward higher-power and higher-voltage architectures, Voltage Energy has expanded beyond individual wiring products to deliver a comprehensive system-level pre-assembled wiring solution, covering a full range of current-capacity applications, helping developers and EPC optimize project design, reduce installation complexity, and enhance long-term system reliability.

Compared with traditional cable-by-cable wiring methods, these solutions can reduce cable usage by up to 33% and cut installation time by up to 50%, helping accelerate project schedules and improve deployment efficiency.

"Solar developers and EPCs are under increasing pressure to deliver larger projects with fewer installation resources and tighter schedules," said Bob Slack, CTO of Voltage Energy. "We believe the future of EBOS lies in integrated system-level solutions that simplify deployment, help lower project LCOE, while preparing customers for higher-voltage architectures."

Addressing Every Current-Capacity Challenge

Voltage Energy's solutions portfolio includes LYNX PLUS, IBEX PLUS, LYNX, IBEX, and ALEX, engineered to handle diverse project topologies and electrical loads.

LYNX PLUS is purpose-built for higher-current applications, supporting trunk capacities up to 400 mm 2 (853 A), reducing voltage drop by up to 34% compared with conventional 240 mm 2 designs, and eliminating the need for traditional combiner boxes to simplify installation and O&M.

(853 A), reducing voltage drop by up to 34% compared with conventional 240 mm designs, and eliminating the need for traditional combiner boxes to simplify installation and O&M. IBEX PLUS fills the critical 70–168A medium-current capacity gap. Featuring a 97% flexible aluminum cable design, it is up to 41% lighter than traditional copper alternatives and can reduce CapEx by as much as 27%. Copper-aluminum hybrid interface options provide greater design flexibility while optimizing material and logistics.

Built for 2kV-Ready Solar Systems

Voltage Energy integrates flexible aluminum conductor innovation, optimized electrical layouts, and 2kV-ready architectures across its pre-assembled EBOS solutions, helping improve installation efficiency while supporting the evolving needs of utility-scale solar projects. Both LYNX PLUS and IBEX PLUS have achieved UL 2kV certification in the U.S., with European certification processes currently underway, positioning Voltage Energy to support broader adoption of advanced system-level EBOS solutions across Europe.

About Voltage Energy Group

Founded in 2016, Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy") is a leading global provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for utility-scale solar projects, with global headquarters in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Voltage Energy delivers innovative, value-engineered technologies and services that improve installation efficiency, enhance safety, and optimize long-term system performance.

We are a group of innovative people who sincerely care about the renewable industry. Learn more about us at, www.voltageenergy.com.

SOURCE Voltage Energy Group