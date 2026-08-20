Wanda Hotels & Resorts Celebrates 300th Hotel Opening Milestone Globally

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanda Hotels & Resorts surpassed 300 opened hotels in August, marking a new stage in the expansion of one of China's leading hotel management groups.

Established in 2007, the company provides services spanning hotel design, development and operations. Its portfolio covers luxury, upscale and mid-scale properties, ranging from hotels in major cities to resorts in popular tourism destinations.

The company currently operates more than 300 hotels with over 52,000 rooms, and has more than 500 additional properties in its development pipeline. Its projects extend across more than 400 destinations worldwide.

Li Jun, president of Wanda Hotels & Resorts, said the 300-hotel milestone reflects the company's expanding brand portfolio, integrated capabilities across the hotel life cycle, and long-term focus on the Chinese hospitality market.

The company has also accelerated its international expansion. In the first half of 2026, it signed a management agreement in Zimbabwe, marking its entry into the African market. It also added projects in Cambodia and Laos, including hotels in Sihanoukville, Phnom Penh and Luang Prabang.

The expansion builds on Wanda Hotels' existing overseas presence in destinations including Istanbul, Türkiye; Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Vientiane, Laos. The company has adopted an asset-light management model to expand its brands while adapting operations to local markets.

Domestic growth has increasingly focused on integrated tourism and hospitality projects. In the winter tourism sector, the company has expanded its operations beyond Changbaishan Wanda International Resort to a broader model that combines skiing, wellness, hot springs, and family tourism. Related projects are being developed in Jilin province and other destinations.

Wanda Hotels has also incorporated local cultural resources into tourism projects. In Danzhai, Guizhou province, its operations combine Miao ethnic intangible cultural heritage with accommodation and educational experiences. In Yuxi, Yunnan province, a project centered on the legacy of composer Nie Er integrates music, cultural experiences, retail, and accommodation.

As of August, the company's loyalty program had more than 25 million members. Since joining Tongcheng Travel in October 2025, Wanda Hotels has also sought to expand its distribution channels and digital capabilities through cooperation with the travel platform.

About Wanda Hotels and Resorts

Wanda Hotels and Resorts, established in 2007, is a comprehensive hotel management company covering the entire value chain from design and construction to operational management. It is a subsidiary of Tongcheng Travel, a Hong Kong-listed company.

The company features a diversified portfolio of hotel brands, including the luxury Wanda Reign, deluxe Wanda Vista, upper-upscale Wanda Realm, upscale Wanda Jin, upscale lifestyle Wanda Yi, and upper-midscale lifestyle brands Wanda Moments and Wanda Yue. As of Aug. 2026, Wanda Hotels and Resorts operates over 300 hotels, with more than 500 properties in the pipeline, spanning over 400 cities across the globe.

SOURCE Wanda Hotels & Resorts