Warehouse Wonders in AR: SSI Schaefer Builds the Future of Logistics at KOREA MAT 2024

Key highlights:

Augmented Reality App at SSI Schaefer's booth ( Booth 10C111) allows visitors to visualize their dream warehouse

allows visitors to visualize their dream warehouse Mr. Albert Choi, recently appointed as SSI Schaefer's Country Manager of Korea, and Mr. Carsten Spiegelberg , Head of Logistics Solutions - APAC MEA, will share their insights and expertise during the exclusive 'Optimizing Cold Chain Warehouse Intralogistics for Efficiency and Precision' seminar

SEOUL, South Korea, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSI Schaefer, a renowned global leader in intralogistics and automated warehousing, is announcing its participation at KOREA MAT 2024 (April 23-26). Visitors to SSI Schaefer's booth ( Booth 10C111 in KINTEX 2) will have the chance to experience the future of logistics solutions and envision their own warehouse scenarios using augmented reality (AR).

To pre-book a one-on-one consultation with an SSI Schaefer expert, please visit: https://campaigns.ssi-schaefer.com/en-kr/koreamat-2024-signup

"As a digital, future-ready tool itself, the AR App lets our customers envision automated, digitalized facilities while embodying our commitment to technological innovation — from our customer experiences to our warehouse solutions," commented Mr. Albert Choi, Country Manager of SSI Schaefer Korea. "I'm thrilled to be spending my first KOREA MAT as head of SSI Schaefer Korea by helping our customers explore possibilities in this innovative way."

Embracing the theme of "Warehouse Wonders: Building the Future of Logistics" at the event this year, visitors to SSI Schaefer's booth can use the AR App to explore scenarios and advanced technology in facilities across different parameters, testing various solutions that can make their warehouse visions a reality. To guide visitors in achieving their desired warehouse setup, SSI Schaefer consultants will leverage their expertise to provide customized recommendations and practical solutions aligned with business objectives.

To further engage visitors, the booth will have interactive displays that illustrate how SSI Schaefer has addressed various intralogistics challenges with tailored warehouse solutions, ranging from semi-automated to fully automated facilities. In-depth case study videos will spotlight successful implementations worldwide, providing firsthand insights into the effectiveness of SSI Schaefer's solutions.

Further demonstrating its commitment to the latest technologies, SSI Schaefer's booth will highlight its comprehensive suite of innovations, including cutting-edge IT solutions like WAMAS® software that digitalizes and future-proofs warehouse operations. Visitors can also witness a range of prestigious awards and recognitions earned by SSI Schaefer over the years, underscoring the company's longstanding dedication to excellence.

Specific to refrigerated logistics, Mr. Choi and Mr. Carsten Spiegelberg, Head of Logistics Solutions – SSI Schaefer APAC MEA, will share their expertise in an exclusive seminar titled 'Optimizing Cold Chain Warehouse Intralogistics for Efficiency and Precision' on April 25. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore strategies for energy-efficient and space-optimized cold storage facilities, including innovative automation systems and material flow techniques. They will learn essential practices for maintaining stable temperatures critical to preserving perishable goods while minimizing energy consumption. In addition, attendees will gain insight into how to accommodate greater inventory volumes without the need for extensive expansion, ensuring competitiveness in the evolving cold-chain market.

For more information on the event, please visit: https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-asia/newsroom/events/korea-mat-2024-1776000

About SSI Schaefer

The SSI Schaefer Group is a leading global solution provider for all areas of intralogistics. With innovative technologies and software, the company empowers small to medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies to increase the efficiency and sustainability of their storage, picking, and transport processes -- offering complete solutions spanning fully automated warehouses with tailored service and maintenance packages, to robotics and automated guided vehicles, to manual and semi-automatic systems such as workstations, racks, and containers.

For further information, please visit SSI Schaefer's newly updated website https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-asia

