SSI Schaefer & ALP Galvanise Smart, Automated Logistics in SEA with New OMega Warehouse

Groundbreaking partnership delivers an outstanding high-bay indoor racking system that is entirely self-supported, optimizing both space utilization and stability for seismic zones

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSI Schaefer, a global leader in intralogistics and automated warehouses, today announced its partnership with the Taiwan-based logistics property developer Ally Logistic Property (ALP) to deliver the core infrastructure at the heart of ALP's upcoming OMega 1 Bukit Raja — a smart warehouse with automation built in, featuring a high quality self-supported high-bay indoor racking system.

To explore SSI Schaefer's comprehensive, tailored solutions for key upcoming facility projects, please contact its experts at [email protected].

Located in Selangor, Malaysia, OMega 1 Bukit Raja is poised to become ALP's largest automated warehouse in Southeast Asia. It encompasses a vast area of 1.8 million square feet and is valued at US$180 million (RM844 million), representing a significant stride forward. Additionally, the company is set to invest US$1 billion (RM4.68 billion) into Malaysia for the development of cutting-edge smart warehousing solutions, further propelling the nation's logistics industry to new heights.

One of the key advantages of OMega is the smart logistics infrastructure the facility provides — including SSI Schaefer's cutting-edge rack solutions — effectively eliminating the need for clients to make their own substantial capital expenditures on automation. This strategic approach empowers clients to harness the benefits of advanced automation in a more cost-effective way.

"We are honored and thrilled that ALP has entrusted us to play a leading role in such a key facility," remarked Mr. Chan Foong Chow — Director of Sales, Integrator Business Solutions SSI Schaefer. "Through delivering the core infrastructure at the heart of this project, SSI Schaefer is demonstrating how we work conscientiously with customers to advance their business objectives with tailored, exceptional solutions."

Supply chains are increasingly shifting away from China and towards many Southeast Asian countries, as research by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company has found. With supply chain operations changing and expanding, companies in the region above all need smart, scalable storage facilities that not only enable flexible growth but also actively foster it. OMega fills this gap with the immense storage capacity of SSI Schaefer's high-density racking systems, flexibility in pay-as-you-use rental plans, and the latest in digital and future-ready automation solutions.

A unique achievement in intralogistics

A leader in racking technologies and systems, SSI Schaefer designed, manufactured, and installed the core smart warehouse and steelworks infrastructure of the facility, customizing its racking solutions to seamlessly integrate with the space and connected systems. With more than 100,000 pallet locations spread across 38 aisles, SSI Schaefer's advanced design accommodates 8 double-deep aisles and 30 single-deep aisles, maximizing space efficiency while maintaining pallet diversity over an approximate area of 693,000 cubic meters.

The huge building with the self-supporting structure of the high-bay racking, constructed with over 4,700 tons of steel, represents an outstanding achievement for the intralogistics industry: a 40-meter tall indoor high-bay warehouse unsupported by building columns. Besides greater space utilization, this design provides a high degree of stability — SSI Schaefer's engineering team have a proven track record when it comes to customizing racking solutions that can withstand global and local collapse mechanisms from the heavy mass of the stored pallets as well as dynamic horizontal forces from the SRM and extreme earthquake events. Ensuring safety throughout the lifespan of the racking systems is a top priority in SSI Schaefer's design philosophy. This commitment guarantees the customers' racking solutions comply with earthquake standards across Southeast and East Asia.

OMega: A state-of-the-art smart warehouse to elevate Southeast Asia's logistics ecosystem

OMega, a smart warehouse with automation built-in, features a large-scale, integrated Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS), allowing multiple supply chains to co-exist and benefit from digital networks and automation.

"We are confident that OMega 1 Bukit Raja represents a groundbreaking leap forward in Malaysia's logistics industry. With SSI Schaefer's exceptional expertise in this field and region, we have the utmost assurance that the development of our indoor rack structures is in good hands," stated Keren Liu, Managing Director of ALP Malaysia.

"Since the project's inception, the SSI Schaefer team has consistently demonstrated their commitment to comprehending our requirements and proactively providing recommendations, ensuring smooth project execution. Such dedication is what we value most in our strategic partners," Liu emphasized.

The facility is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2024 and aims to boost fulfillment capabilities of Malaysia's logistics and warehousing industry, particularly among multinational brand owners and retailers seeking a regional distribution center for sustainable business growth.

For more information about OMega, please visit: https://www.alp.com.tw/en/omega

Company Profile SSI Schaefer Group

The SSI Schaefer Group is a leading global solution provider for all areas of intralogistics. With innovative technologies and software, the company empowers customers to increase the efficiency and sustainability of their storage, picking, and transport processes. SSI Schaefer offers small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large companies, cost-effective material handling solutions with industry expertise from a single source. From fully automated warehouses with tailored service and maintenance packages, to robotics and automated guided vehicles, to manual and semi-automatic systems such as workstations, racks, and containers, the company offers a complete solution. SSI Schaefer has also become one of the largest vendors of software for internal material flow. Its comprehensive software portfolio handles everything from warehouse management to material flow control. With state-of-the-art real-time analysis, intelligent data processing and optimization algorithms, it offers every possible option for integrated, sustainable resource management.

SSI Schaefer employs around 10,000 people at its international headquarters in Neunkirchen (Germany) and globally in more than 70 operating companies and seven production facilities on six continents.

For years, the SSI Schaefer Group has relied on trusted partners, including the robotics specialists at RO-BER and the SAP specialists at SWAN, as well as DS Automotion, a company with expertise in robotics and AGVs that has been a full member of the SSI Schaefer Group since March 1, 2023.

About Ally Logistic Property (ALP)

Ally Logistic Property (ALP) is the most innovative total warehousing solution provider in the Taiwan logistics industry, providing cutting-edge smart warehousing solutions, including warehousing property, automation system integration, and warehousing services. Established in 2014, ALP has constructed six awe-inspiring logistics parks and is now managing over 500,000 square meters of space, growing its warehousing portfolio to one of the largest in Taiwan. By integrating the resources and talents of diverse backgrounds, ALP solves the most complicated logistics processes for its clients and provides them with simpler, smarter, more sustainable solutions through its smart warehouses. With its strong presence in Taiwan, ALP is commencing its strategy into SEA and launching its first OMega project in Malaysia to set new standards and inspiration for smart logistics infrastructure.

For more information on ALP, please visit www.alp.com.tw/en

SOURCE SSI Schaefer