What Hebei Can Offer丨From Hebei to the World: A Dairy Industry Journey
29 Dec, 2023, 16:49 CST
SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media:
China is the world's largest consumer of milk powder and second-largest market of dairy products. It is also a world frontrunner in terms of dairy farming and production. Then how good is the quality of dairy products produced in a country with over 1.4 billion people and what is the secret behind the country's fast-developing dairy industry?
In recent years, Hebei Province has established a dairy industry cluster that integrates farming, breeding, processing and tourism. In particular, the Junlebao Dairy Group, headquartered in Shijiazhuang City, is a globally renowned dairy company that pioneered in building a complete industrial chain. Emily, a new mom from the United States, eagerly enters Junlebao to begin an exploration.
