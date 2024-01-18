What Hebei Can Offer丨How Children's Bikes Go Global

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media:

Pingxiang County of Hebei Province, known as home of kid's bikes and trikes, has China's largest industrial cluster producing bikes, kid's bikes, trikes and toys. About 40% of the world's kid's bikes come from this place. After 40 years of steady development, Pingxiang today has become an industrial cluster that specializes in production, processing, sales and social services of bikes, kid's bikes and electric toys. In terms of product technology, local enterprises in Pingxiang have developed a lot of new products, which are not only sold in China but also all over the world. Bicycle industry has brought unprecedented prosperity to Pingxiang.

How are the bikes produced here in Pingxiang? Why the bikes produced here can be sold around the world? Today, Reymond, a cycling enthusiast from the Philippines, comes here with curiosity and starts an exploratory tour.

SOURCE Great Wall New Media