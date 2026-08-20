With Quality Control Becoming Increasingly Stringent, How Does SandStone IDM Ensure Secure Storage and Efficient Management of Massive Inspection Data?

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Vietnam has emerged as the world's fourth-largest manufacturing hub for the consumer electronics supply chain, with the number of suppliers continuing to grow and cumulative investment exceeding 400 trillion Vietnamese dong. However, while reaping the benefits of the supply chain, Vietnamese companies are facing the dual challenges of quality control and data security.

Dual Pressures: Stringent Quality Control + Fatal Data Leak Risks

On the one hand, consumer electronics manufacturers impose extremely stringent quality inspection standards on their suppliers, requiring that inspection data from the entire process be retained for 1 to 5 years to enable precise traceability throughout the production process. A single manufacturing plant can generate tens of millions of quality inspection images and over 10 TB of inspection data daily, and traditional storage solutions are no longer sufficient in terms of capacity scalability, retrieval efficiency, and data sharing.

On the other hand, supply chain security risks cannot be ignored. In 2026, a key supplier in India of a consumer electronics manufacturer suffered a cyberattack, resulting in the leak of 630 GB of confidential data, including the complete hardware design drawings for a certain smartphone.

Quality compliance and data security have become the two lifelines of the supply chains for consumer electronics manufacturers in Vietnam.

SandStone IDM: Secure, Compliant Storage and Efficient Quality Management for Massive Inspection Data

Faced with rigorous audits and increasingly severe security threats,SandStone Inspection Data Management System (IDM) provides consumer electronics manufacturers with an integrated solution. SandStone IDM supports EB–level capacity expansion and sub–second multi–dimensional retrieval across trillions of inspection images, while its AI Compression technology can reduce storage space consumption by up to 90%. Additionally, IDM provides fine–grained permission hierarchical control to ensure secure data isolation and efficient sharing.

From a data–centric perspective, SandStone IDM delivers full lifecycle management functions covering data collection, storage, processing, analysis, utilization, and archiving. It also features comprehensive quality management, rapid quality traceability, and flexible visual business dashboards – helping Apple supply chain and consumer electronics companies build a robust inspection data management system, and achieve breakthroughs in cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and quality enhancement across production lines.

Under the rigorous supply chain management systems of consumer electronics manufacturers, quality inspection data management has evolved from a simple storage requirement into a strategic capability. Adopting SandStone IDM not only meets downstream customers data compliance and storage requirements but also enables quality improvements and process optimization through data-driven approaches.

To date, SandStone has served many leading Apple suppliers, including Avary Holding, Quanta Computer, KAIFA, CosMX Battery, Desay Battery, and Sunway Communication – helping Apple manufacturing suppliers overcome the dual challenges of inspection data management and compliant storage of quality inspection data. SandStone IDM is becoming a key pillar for Vietnamese consumer electronics manufacturers in safeguarding their testing data—their lifeline.

SOURCE SandStone