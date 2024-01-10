Xinhua Silk Road: Cribs made in E. China county gain footholds in European, U.S markets as best sellers

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past months since mid 2023, cribs of 100-plus different designs made in east China Shandong's Wulian County turned out new overseas best sellers and gained footholds in both the European and U.S. markets.

Produced by a local smart home products maker - Shandong new landmark home technology Co., Ltd. which entered into operation in March 2023, the cribs boasting notably high 30 percent share in the U.S. market and other home products have completed 60 million yuan of output value for the locality.

When looking into the increasing overseas presence of made-in-Wulian County products, intelligent production technologies and premium quality are the factors of decisive importance, said Wang Yushi, general manager of Shandong new landmark home technology Co., Ltd.

Owning a R&D incubation center covering 6,000 square meters, the company has a special designers team to make customized home products for clients and uses imported wood and environmental friendly water soluble paint to engage global consumers with ASTM standards-meeting quality of children's products.

"We maintained a rapid pace in upgrading equipment and production techniques to advance quality reforms," noted Wang, adding that roller coating and painting in production are completed by automatic production lines comprised of 200-plus computer numerical control equipment, which optimized its production efficiency by 50 percent and costs by 30 percent as compared to traditional techniques.

Thanks to the unremitting technological innovation, the Wulian-based company saw online sales of 90 percent of its baby products sold at overseas platforms such as Amazon and Walmart ranking always among the sector top two.

Transforming from a producer to a smart manufacturer to win a foothold in global market is not rare in Wulian. For instance, another local firm - Changxin forestry machinery Co., Ltd. which has realized 70 percent production automation is exporting high-end forestry machines to more than 60 countries and regions now.

All of these are attributable to the Rizhao City-sitting county's diligence in boosting new business modes and exploring overseas market in recent years, which facilitated cultivation of seven local firms with 100-plus million yuan import and export value and 23 local companies with more than 20 million yuan import and export value in the first 11 months of 2023.

