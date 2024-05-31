Xinhua Silk Road: Procurement event kicks off in E. China's Longkou to boost trade and exchanges with overseas enterprises

BEIJING, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An international procurement event was held in Longkou City of east China's Shandong Province recently.

A total of 135 purchasers from 38 countries attended the event, which expanded the city's foreign trade and promoted exchanges and cooperation between local enterprises and overseas merchants.

Photo shows that a Pakistani merchant tasted apple vinegar at an exhibition stand during the international procurement event held in Longkou City of east China's Shandong Province recently. (Source: Longkou/Liu Qiqiang)

During the event, five enterprises from Longkou reached cooperation intentions with merchants from Pakistan, Egypt, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.

The procurement event has precisely targeted industries including agricultural products such as apples, machinery, and food industry, which are the leading industries in the city.

Longkou is the largest production base of brake components for automotive aftermarket in China, with more than 180 manufacturing enterprises and over 260 types of products, meeting 90 percent of the spare parts needs for complete vehicle production.

Local enterprises have established long-term and stable strategic cooperative relationships with first-class domestic and international automotive companies such as Tesla, BYD, FAW Group, and Weichai Power.

Focusing on five major industries of wine, grain and oil, fruits and vegetables, aquatic products, and livestock products, the city has built a full industrial chain development model and is home to more than 30 food processing enterprises above the designated size.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340413.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road