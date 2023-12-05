Xinhua Silk Road: Cultural and creative products revive traditional culture in east China's Longkou

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

05 Dec, 2023, 15:01 CST

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longkou, a coastal city in eastern China's Yantai, Shandong Province, has produced a series of cultural and creative products with city IP at its core, to mobilize its 35 intangible cultural heritage projects and six intangible cultural heritage workshops.

Carefully selected and beautifully packaged, the Longkou gift sets are a complete experience of the city's intangible cultural heritage products. The gift sets include an array of local food specialities, including sea products, strawberries, honey, chicken, pork and some geographical indication products. The packages of these products are also designed with both modern and traditional features.

The city seeks to meet the taste of young people by integrating modern elements in these traditional products and fully considers people's daily demand to make these products a part of visitors' daily life.

The city also introduced a mascot of "dragon boy" as the logo of these products. According to an official of local culture and tourism department, it is hoped the city can become famous with the spread of the products.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337478.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

