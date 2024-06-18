Xinhua Silk Road: Diverse TCM-related cultural activities help south China city boost big health industry

BEIJING, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- By staging diverse traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)-related cultural activities, Yulin, a south China-situated city, revved up development of local big health industry recently.

On June 10, the 14th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine Expo kicked off in the city which, sitting in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has been known as the "TCM capital in southern China".

Photo provided to Xinhua shows the scene for a dragon boat race held in Yulin during the the 14th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine Expo and 2024 Yulin Dragon Boat Festival Cultural Carnival on June 10.

Coinciding with this year's Dragon Boat Festival, the TCM expo witnessed how the TCM culture drew broad attention and at the same time advent of 12 new investment programs in medical equipment, related food processing, big health-centered cultural tourism, and TCM plantation sectors.

On the opening ceremony for the TCM expo, Fan Xiaohua, deputy mayor of Yulin, recommended local big health industry to experts and business leaders who attended the expo and were deeply fascinated by the wisdom and cultural vibe of TCM prescriptions presented via a modern song.

As the TCM capital in southern China, Yulin boasts the third largest TCM trading market in China where related transactions topped 12 billion yuan annually, introduced Wang Chen, Party chief of Yulin.

During the 14th TCM expo, visitors could not only view the medical products of local businesses and TCM plantation technologies at different pavilions but also take part in TCM cultural forums, TCM cultural and creative fairs, and Compendium of Materia Medica-themed fashion shows or experience the Chinese acupuncture and massage techniques, etc.

Chen Yang, president of Yulin Yinfeng TCM Harbor Investment and Development Co., Ltd. said these activities spoke for the appeal of TCM and provided at the same time a splendid platform for related communication and win-win cooperation.

Luo Xirong, deputy director with the health commission of Yulin City, suggested visitors for the TCM expo, also the 2024 Yulin Dragon Boat Festival Cultural Carnival, touring the Dragon Boat Festival-related herbal culture and intangible cultural heritage marketplace nearby to experience the TCM culture after watching the exciting dragon boat races.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340667.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road