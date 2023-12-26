Xinhua Silk Road: Dumpling marks taste of Winter Solstice in E. China's Shandong Zaozhuang

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People in Shizhong District, Zaozhuang City in east China's Shandong Province ate dumplings on December 22, as it was Dongzhi, or Winter Solstice, an important Solar Term on the Chinese lunar calendar.

In Chinese culture, Winter Solstice marks the beginning of deep winter. It is also a time for family gatherings. On the day, people in many places across China eat dumplings to celebrate a happy family reunion and wish for good health.

On this Winter Solstice, a dumpling shop that has been operating for more than three decades in Shizhong District was crowded with clients wanting plates of dumplings. The delicacies were made after kitchen assistants skillfully created thin and soft wrappers of dough, placed a spoonful of fillings consisting of minced meat, vegetables and seasonings in the middle of a wrapper before folding and sealing it to make a half-moon shaped dumpling to be boiled.

A bite of the dumplings and a sip of hot soup then would bring the clients comfortable warmth in the cold winter day.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337888.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road