Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l outdoor leisure industry expo in E. China's Shandong Weihai attracts overseas purchasers

BEIJING, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th China Weihai International Outdoor Leisure Industry Expo was held from April 27 to 29 in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, attracting overseas purchasers from 19 countries and regions such as the United States, Russia, and Singapore.

Weihai is known as China's fishing gear hub. According to the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of Weihai, the city is home to over 5,000 fishing gear producers and traders, who made 60 percent fishing rods for the global market. The coastal city also has a strong industrial foundation in sectors like yachts, recreational vehicles (RVs), water sports, mountaineering, skiing, and leisure clothing.

This year's expo, highlighting the blend of outdoor products with fashionable leisure lifestyle elements, aimed to help Weihai build itself into an international leisure sports hub.

About 450 exhibitors showcased their fishing tackles, fishing gear accessories and materials, fishing gear manufacturing equipment, as well as leisure sports-related products such as yachts, RVs, and snowboards in a total exhibition area of 23,000 square meters.

A variety of sideline activities were held during the expo, including new outdoor leisure offerings launch campaigns, runway shows of outdoor leisure equipment, and a carnival.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340109.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road