Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's coastal city endeavors to bring more premade seafood cuisines to the world

BEIJING, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rongcheng, an east China-situated city famed for its diverse seafood resources, is endeavoring to further leverage local premade cuisine industrial chains to bring more premade seafood cuisines to the world.

Boasting 500-plus seafood processing businesses, Rongcheng City turned in recent years its eyes to premade seafood cuisines to open up new market space for seafood processing and help boost seafood sales at home and abroad.

By starting construction of a high-end premade seafood cuisine industrial park in 2023, the coastal city is now capable of providing one-stop facilitation services including technological R&D, e-commerce and live streaming service, quality inspection, exhibition and sales intermediary service, and talent cultivation for related companies in the park.

To better explore the domestic and overseas markets, Rongcheng also established long term partnerships with over 10 retailers and industry-leading enterprises such as Sam's Club, Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. and Beijing Capital Agribusiness & Foods Group and related contracts value already exceeded 50 million yuan in total.

As a city possessing nearly 500 kilometers of coastal lines, Rongcheng is nicknamed the "hometown of premade seafood cuisines" in China. It is also the largest export base for prepared frozen marine food in China.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340044.html

