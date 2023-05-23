Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Shandong holds 5th sports games for seniors in coastal Rizhao City

BEIJING, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth Shandong Senior Games concluded recently in east China's coastal city of Rizhao in a bid to promote healthy and colorful lifestyle for elderly people in the province.

More than 2,600 athletes participated in the games that consist of 77 events across 12 sports such as chess, roliball, croquet, yangge dance, and Tai Chi.

Rizhao city has always attached great importance to elder care, equipping the event with great facilities, keen services and medical care support.

Founded in 2006 and held every four years, the sports meeting for the elderly in Shandong aims to encourage more senior citizens to enjoy sports and help them live a happy and healthy life.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334195.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road