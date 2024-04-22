Xinhua Silk Road: Optical communication firm in Shandong's Rizhao expects buoyant sales in 2024

BEIJING, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a workshop operated by Azuri Optics Technologies Co., located in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, a busy scene plays out behind buzzing machines, with optical modules rolling off the assembly line one by one after more than 20 procedures, including assembly, testing, packaging, etc.

In the face of major breakthroughs and changes in the global optical communication industry in recent years, Azuri Optics Technologies Co. stepped up efforts to increase research and development (R&D) investment and speed up technological innovation.

As the first independently developed communication chip project in Rizhao City, the firm, which commenced production in 2020, saw its product sales exceed 70 million last year, according to a report by Rizhao Daily, a local newspaper.

It is expected that the company's sales will reach 200 million yuan this year, almost triple that of in 2023.

The firm has won a foothold in the global market with its optical chip-related products sold to many overseas countries.

It is learned that the firm's optical chip-related products stands out among international counterparts due to their competitive prices and high reliability, which are recognized by the world's well-known equipment manufacturers and operators.

Li Wen, the firm's general manager, noted that mastering hard core technologies and having the ability to independently manufacture key processes is the only way for companies to maintain high-quality development and gain a firm foothold in the fierce market competition.

