Xinhua Silk Road: Elementary school students in east China's Zaozhuang learn dough sculptures to promote culture inheritance

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province has intensified its efforts in recent years to protect and inherit intangible cultural heritage, and bring various kinds of cultural heritage into schools.

Upon the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dragon, Kan Zongqin, an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, brought the art of dough sculptures into Lixin Primary School, inviting the students to participate in hands-on crafting and to experience the charm of Chinese culture.

This move not only brings the atmosphere of the Chinese Lunar New Year into campus life but also sparks students' strong interest in traditional skills and Chinese cultural heritage.

"This year is the Year of the Dragon, and kids particularly love this cultural mark," said Kan Zongqin who combined traditional culture with modern aesthetics to skillfully create both the traditional "Chinese Dragon" and the endearing "Cartoon Dragon".

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/338301.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road