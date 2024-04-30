Xinhua Silk Road: South China Guangxi's Baise celebrates traditional Sanyuesan ethnic festival with various joyful activities

BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethnic groups in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, including those in Youjiang District of Baise City, celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival with cheerful tunes of folk songs, lively bamboo stick dances and colorful traditional food.

A traditional festival for the Zhuang ethnic group, the Sanyuesan Festival literally means the third day of the third lunar month, and fell on April 11 this year.

People perform bamboo pole dance in a celebration of Sanyuesan Festival in Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Various activities are held in celebration of the festival. A mountain song singing competition, for instance, was held in Bandao park of Baise City's Youjiang District, with locals fully dressed in traditional costumes, enjoying themselves with traditional entertainments. 

Youjiang District also presented a food exhibition and "thousand-person long table banquet" to showcase intangible cultural heritage delicacies such as five-color glutinous rice and Jiaoye Ci (glutinous rice cake wrapped in banana leaves).

Cultural and creative product exhibition and ethnic costume show were also organized in Youjiang, with Baise ethnic wedding ceremony showcased and local specialty products exhibited.

For foodies, night market of Wanjingcheng food street in Youjiang is the place to go. Food stalls that have been carefully arranged and decorated are selling well-known five-color glutinous rice as well as other specialty food such as barbecues, local desserts and pickled fruits. Beautiful dancing and singing combined with ethnic costumes here and there are also prominent features for an unforgettable experience of the unique local customs and culture.

Meanwhile, original song competition, street dance competition, ethnic sport activities, traditional folk culture exhibition and hands-on experience event, as well as cultural tourism promotion event, Baise agricultural and forestry product and brand promotion activities were also held in the beach park in Youjiang in a celebration of the festival.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339661.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

