Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign visitors experience unique cultural charm in Tengzhou, E. China's Shandong Province
21 Dec, 2023, 18:24 CST
BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 11 foreigners were invited to come to Jiangtun Town, Tengzhou of Zaozhuang City in east China's Shandong Province, to experience the unique customs and cultural atmosphere through on-site visits recently.
The foreigner had visited the ancient city of Tengguo, Wengongtai, the comic street, etc., and made and tasted the traditional food of vegetable pancakes.
During the visit, the foreigners were attracted by the beautiful scenery, delicious food, and local characteristic culture. They said that they would bring this valuable experience to their own countries and share it with more friends.
Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337813.html
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
Share this article