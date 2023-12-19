Xinhua Silk Road: Kunyu Mountain's tourism thrives in Wendeng District of Weihai in E. China's Shandong

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tourism industry in Wutong'an Village, a village at the foot of the picturesque Kunyu Mountain, is thriving due to abundant natural resources and continuous construction efforts.

Kunyu Mountain is situated in the hilly coastal area of Wendeng District of Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province.

Currently, villagers in Wutong'an Village, which is blessed with springs and creeks and a cherry picking garden covering an area of over 300 mu (about 20 hectares), not only operate farmhouse restaurants and homestays, but also sell tourist souvenirs. Almost every household runs a part of cherry picking garden, making villagers both contributors and beneficiaries of the tourism boom.

In recent years, Wendeng District has been boosting the comprehensive protection and development of Kunyu Mountain through revitalizing rural resources. The district has invested 3.3 million yuan to build a 6,000-mu (about 400 hectares) core cherry planting reserve, relying on resources such as the cherry economy and revolutionary culture of Kunyu Mountain.

While fostering new business formats of tourism, Wendeng is exploring the integration of culture and tourism, and creating a characteristic cultural tourism industry chain that covers cherry picking, themed homestays, and natural scenery. This offers a one-stop experience of various leisure activities, including catering, sightseeing, entertainment, and shopping.

Since the beginning of this year, Wendeng has attracted more than 400,000 visitors, which has increased the income of local residents by more than 20 million yuan, and has given a strong boost to the integrated development of the local cultural tourism industry.

