Xinhua Silk Road: Largest pumped storage power station in E China's Shandong put into operation

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendeng pumped storage power station, the largest installed pumped storage power station in Shandong Province, has officially been put into operation and fully generated electricity.

Located in Wendeng District in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, the power station is co-funded by the State Grid Xinyuan Group Co., Ltd. and State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company.

The project, with an investment of 8.567 billion yuan, started construction in September 2015. It has a total installed capacity of 1.8 million kilowatts, with a designed annual power generation of 2.7 billion kilowatt-hours and an annual power consumption for pumping of 3.6 billion kilowatt-hours.

The power station mainly consists of upper and lower reservoirs, water delivery systems, underground powerhouses, and a 500-kilovolt intelligent substation.

The power station features large capacity, diverse operating conditions, and fast response. The annual power generation of the station equals the yearly electricity consumption of 1.06 million households, which can save 132,300 tonnes of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 311,200 tonnes per year, said Song Xuguo, general manager of the project.

Over the eight years of construction, the project has accumulated 55 patent authorizations, 2 industry-level construction methods, and 6 provincial-level scientific and technological advancement awards, setting multiple records for industry development, Song added.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337771.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road