Xinhua Silk Road: Migratory whooper swans spend winter in wetland of E. China's Rongcheng

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- About fifty whooper swans, as the first batch of the flock, recently arrived at the Rongcheng Swan National Nature Reserve located in Rongcheng City of east China's Shandong Province, where they will spend the winter.

In recent years, the natural reserve has enhanced ecological improvement by planting eelgrass to provide a better environment for the swans. The improving ecological environment has brought more whooper swans and other water birds there.

Photo shows whooper swans in Rongcheng City of east China's Shandong Province.

Tons of visitors and photographers came to see the elegant whooper swans in an orderly manner, said a staff of the natural reserve.

Rongcheng has been a main winter-home for whooper swans in the world. Every year, whooper swans migrate from places including Siberia and stay for around six months at the bay in Rongcheng, making it the largest wintering ground of whooper swans in Asia.

