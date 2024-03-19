Xinhua Silk Road: Ocean-themed films from China's Weihai shine at Hong Kong International Film & TV Market

BEIJING, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An ocean-themed film release conference was held during the 28th Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) kicking off on March 11 in Hong Kong, China, to showcase the new development results of the film and TV industry in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province.

According to the staff from the Publicity Department of Weihai Municipal Party Committee, Weihai has been focusing on laborers working on the oceans in the new era since 2016, and made three films to present a panoramic view of China's ocean undertaking, namely "Squid Piscator in the Heart of the Sea", "Chasing Tuna in the Ocean", and "A Kite across the Sea".

"Squid Piscator in the Heart of the Sea" focuses on the crews engaged in squid fishing in the Atlantic Ocean, and with five months of tracking and shooting, it documents cross-ocean voyages, tornado attacks, Spring Festival celebrations, explorations of fishing seasons, and other links and unexpected events.

This film filled in the blanks in ocean-themed films in the Chinese documentary film field, broadened the performance fields of documentary films, and was nominated for the "best documentary/scientific and educational film" of the 33rd Golden Rooster Awards.

"Chasing Tuna in the Ocean" records the hardships of the fishermen fishing for tuna in the Indian Ocean, and presents the fearlessness and responsibility of the fishermen from a delicate perspective.

Lu Di, a professor with the School of Journalism & Communication, Peking University, described the film as "spectacular, thrilling, and shocking", believing that it is not only an excellent documentary, but also a magnificent adventure film, a delightful art film, and a thought-provoking inspirational film, which can help people rediscover the oceans and fishermen.

Attendees of the release conference from home and abroad agreed that the ocean-themed films have demonstrated the development of China's ocean undertaking from multiple aspects, as well as the daily work and life, the mental outlook of the fishermen, and the ocean culture, and completed a vivid narrative for Chinese films to go global.

The launching ceremony of "Chasing Tuna in the Ocean" in Hong Kong, China was held subsequently. Currently, the film is undergoing overseas promotion and distribution, and will be screened in more countries and regions to promote Chinese ocean culture on a wider scale.

