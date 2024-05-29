Xinhua Silk Road: China's Shandong Zaozhuang boosts consumption potential through suburban tourism

BEIJING, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City in east China's Shandong Province has rolled out 11 events since this year themed on "Centennial Revitalization in the Bustling Shizhong", including the Boundless Fair in Xiwangzhuang Town, the study tour following the revolutionary route, and the "Jiagu Meeting" Cultural Festival, according to publicity authorities of Zaozhuang City.

These events have revitalized the tourism market in Shizhong, making suburban tourism more engaging, captivating and influential.

The boom of suburban tourism not only meets urban residents' needs to connect with nature, but also enables the agricultural industry chain to grow, increases farmers' income, and promotes rural revitalization.

By integrating the northern scenic area and recreational sites into one travel route, Shizhong District provides tourists with an opportunity to experience the natural beauty of Zaozhuang while enjoying harvest picking.

The key to developing suburban tourism is to give full play to the role of villages in industrial development, cultural heritage, and the integration of culture and tourism, so that urban residents can immerse themselves in the idyllic scenery and characteristic customs in the countryside.

