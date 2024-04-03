Xinhua Silk Road: Pear blossom festival opens in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong

BEIJING, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th pear blossom festival in Tengzhou has recently kicked off in the Liucun Village pear orchard scenic area in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province.

The Liucun Village pear orchard scenic area by the ancient Xue River has a history of more than 640 years. It has seen the holding of twelve pear blossom festivals and seven pear picking festivals, and boasts a four-season pear orchard brand of "appreciating flowers in spring, avoiding heat in summer, picking fruits in autumn, and appreciating snow in winter".

To further promote the Liucun Village pear orchard brand, by relying on farmers engaging in pear paste processing, the Liucun Village has established a cooperative and organize some farmers to settle in the Liucun Village pear orchard to build it into a pear culture experience park featuring pear paste brewing with ancient techniques, and exhibition and sales of pear products and related cultural and creative products.

