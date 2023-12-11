Xinhua Silk Road: Promotion event held to share opportunities of Hainan FTP

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A promotion event on Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) was held during the 2023 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs on Monday in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

By introducing the opening-up measures and favorable policies provided by Hainan FTP, the promotion event aimed at inviting more enterprises to invest and develop businesses in Hainan.

The policy of Hainan FTP features low cost due to zero tariff, low tax rates and a simplified tax system, as well as more freedom in trade, investment, capital, and etc., said Tang Hua, director general of Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development (Hainan IEDB).

According to Ma Yonghua, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Hainan Province, the construction of Hainan FTP is not only a major development opportunity for Hainan, but also a rare development opportunity for enterprises.

Shi Qiming, executive president of Digital Communication Group, a Chinese publishing convergence service provider, said that Hainan has the advantages in resources, location and favorable policies on free trade port, and the group hopes to work together with Hainan to promote the prosperity of Hainan's cultural industry, the construction of a digital economy and the development of the digital industry.

The era of digital marketing has brought opportunities for domestic long-established brands to achieve a "gorgeous turn", and it is necessary to actively use digital technology and new media platforms to carry out precision marketing and cross-border marketing according to the characteristics of different consumer groups, said a person in charge of Coconut Palm Group. It is learned that the coconut water of the group became one of the most popular drinks among the guests who attended the event.

The promotion event was co-hosted by the Department of Commerce of Hainan Province, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Hainan Province, Hainan IEDB, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Hainan Sub-council, Xinhua News Agency's National Brands Project, and Xinhua News Agency Hainan Branch.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337544.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road