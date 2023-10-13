Xinhua Silk Road: Tengzhou in E. China's Shandong ignites public reading culture with diversified activities

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When its 7th book fair kicked off, Tengzhou, a county-level city in east China's Shandong Province, spurred great public enthusiasm for reading across the city together with diversified cultural activities.

Dedicated to fostering reading participation by all citizens in Tengzhou to better shape its public reading culture, Tengzhou presented from September 27 to October 2 numerous quality books and intangible cultural heritage-based cultural products to the locals through a series of promotion activities and performances.

Setting one main venue and five sub-venues for the book fair, the city established in total 42 exhibition zones including also two interim stations outside these venues for book donation and book crossing to benefit readers.

In an interactive experience zone named discovering Tengzhou in ancient books and records, the Chinese character "Shan", literally meaning being good, -themed visible and rotatable exhibition booths were arranged to showcase idioms originated from Tengzhou and the history written in ancient books about Tengzhou.

In the northern venue for the book fair, a thematic photography exhibition was held to illustrate the "Shan"-characterized origin, culture, politics, city governance and people of Tengzhou.

A series of cultural activities such as performances for the Mid Autumn Festival and National Day, parents and children garden parties, teenagers creative works competition, moon cakes do-it-yourself activities, and festival lantern making and moon-themed recitation contests were convened to bring more benefits to local people.

In the future, Tengzhou will host more cultural performances and beneficial activities such as the Yellow River Bazaar-themed exhibitions and square dancing competitions, the one drama for one village activities, and online and offline theater performances to ensure easier access to high-level performances and other cultural activities for local people and better build the public culture of Tengzhou.

