Xinhua Silk Road: Xuecheng District of E. China's Zaozhuang City makes efforts to promote development of pomegranate industry

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhangzhuang Village, located in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, has seen full of mature pomegranates hanging on tree branches.

Farmers in Xuecheng District are delighted with the bumper crop of pomegranates.

In recent year, Xuecheng District has actively promoted pomegranate cultivation and continuously explored the industrial development model of "agriculture + processing + tourism" as part of its efforts to boost the development and upgrading of the pomegranate industry.

It is known that the pomegranate planting area in the district has reached about 10,000 mu (666.67 hectares) by now.

Besides, Xuecheng District has hold a series of pomegranate-themed cultural and tourism activities to better push forward the integrated development of agriculture, culture and tourism in an attempt to boost rural revitalization.

