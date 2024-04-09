Yunkang Group participated in S&P Global CSA for the first time Ranks above 89% of participating global peers

HONG KONG, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunkang Group Limited ("Yunkang" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 2325), a leading medical operation services provider in China, has announced its score in the "S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment" ("S&P Global CSA").

The Group was invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA for the first time in 2023. With its continuous efforts in promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and responsiveness to various S&P indicators, the Group achieved a total score of 38 in the S&P global classified HEA Health Care Providers & Services industry, which is higher than the industry average of 22 points and ahead of 89% of its peers included in the assessment. Meanwhile, the Group's overall scores in the environment, social and governance categories also outperformed its peers. Among these, the Group scored higher than 52% of companies in the environmental category, 94% of companies in the social category, and 78% of companies in the governance category.

As one of the world's largest annual assessments of corporate sustainable development performance, the S&P CSA comprehensively reflects a company's level of ESG management and information disclosure through quantitative scoring of each ESG management item and performance, and is an important basis for investment decision-making and data analysis by global investors. In 2023, approximately 239 companies in healthcare provider and services industry were invited to participate in the assessment. Achieving a score that outperformed 89% of global peers represents S&P's high recognition of Yunkang Group's sustainability practices.

In 2023, the Group continued to fulfill its corporate social responsibility and realize the joint development of the company, the environment and society. At the environmental level, the Group emphasized green development and actively built a governance system for climate change-related issues, and strengthened the management of climate change-related issues in response to stricter ESG disclosure requirements. At the social level, the Group continued to strengthen its management of employees, supply chains, product quality and services, and anti-corruption to achieve quality development. In addition, it launched various charitable initiatives, including charitable clinical diagnostic activities, health checkup services for the well-being of the community, and health seminars, to give back to society by making use of its professional advantages. The Group's ESG efforts were widely recognized by various sectors of society, as evidenced by its receipt of four awards in the 2022 Vision Awards Annual Report Competition, organized by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP); the "ESG Special Recognition Award" in the 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Awards, organized by the Hong Kong Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB); and three major awards in the 7th China IR Annual Awards.

Mr. Zhang Yong, Chairman and Executive Director of YunKang Group Limited, said, "As a professional provider of medical operation services, we keep our original intention of 'health for all' in mind, and continuously provide customers with professional, accurate, efficient, and convenient medical and health services, dedicated to contributing to the 'Healthy China 2023' initiative. While vigorously driving business development, we also insist on integrating ESG development concepts into all aspects of corporate operations, and we are honored that our efforts have been recognized. Looking ahead, we will continue to make progress in ESG and step up our efforts in such areas as environmental policy and management, Scope 3 emissions, climate governance, climate performance indicators, climate scenario analysis, carbon reduction targets, and net-zero emissions commitment, all of which will help us realize economic, environmental and social benefits."

Yunkang Group Limited ( Stock Code: 2325)

Yunkang Group is a leading medical operation service provider in China, which started to provide standardized medical diagnostic services to medical institutions at all levels as early as 2008. Leveraging its own professional diagnostic capabilities and the nationwide service network of integrated healthcare systems, Yunkang has gradually grown to become a medical operation service platform. Meanwhile, Yunkang is a medical operation service provider in China offering a full suite of diagnostic testing services which are diagnostic outsourcing services and diagnostic testing services for medical institution alliances. Yunkang provides diagnostic services through on-site diagnostic centers to collaborative hospitals in the integrated healthcare systems in China and assists them in improving their clinical diagnosis capabilities through co-developing diagnostic centers. As of today, Yunkang has successfully provided professional services to 416 medical institution alliances. As of December 31, 2023, the hospitals we collaborated with were located across 31 provinces and municipalities in China.

