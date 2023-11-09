Zaozhuang, China "Little Pomegranate" Cultivates "Big Industry"

ZAOZHUANG, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Pomegranate is the most distinctive, advantageous, and influential agricultural industry brand in Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province. It has a cultivation history of over 2000 years. The planting area of pomegranate in Zaozhuang City has reached 120000 acres, with over 6 million plants, and the yield of pomegranate exceeds 60 million kilograms.

As the "hometown of pomegranate in China", in recent years, Zaozhuang City has attached great importance to the development of pomegranate industry and formulated the "Implementation Plan for the Three Year Breakthrough Action of Pomegranate Industry Development in Zaozhuang City". The work concept of "big planning, big industry, big market, big brand, big tourism, and big overall planning" has been established, integrating innovative development of pomegranate production, and cultivating a "big industry" with "small pomegranate". We have established the only national pomegranate forest germplasm resource bank in China, preserving 432 pomegranate germplasm, ranking first in China and among the top in the world in terms of preservation quantity. The selected variety "Qiuyan" is the first and currently the only national approved pomegranate variety in China; The annual production of pomegranate bonsai potted plants is about 200000, with a total of over 300000 plants in the park and an output value of over 500 million yuan. With over 3500 people engaged in the pomegranate bonsai industry, it is the largest and highest level production and distribution center for pomegranate bonsai potted plants in China.

Zaozhuang has the largest continuous planting area of pomegranate gardens in the country, with more than 30 pomegranate processing enterprises in the city. It has created a national AAAA level "Crown Pomegranate Garden Scenic Area", and has built a number of leisure and vacation projects such as Daliyu Pomegranate Innovation Park, Yunshen Flying Town, and Shuimu Stone Garden Complex. The new industrial development highland of "nationwide pomegranate watching Zaozhuang, and pomegranate enjoying global reputation" is accelerating its rise.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily