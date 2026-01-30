Beyond The Meeting Room: Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City Perkuat MICE Lewat Pengalaman Meeting Interaktif

Penawaran meeting ini dirancang untuk menjawab tren MICE 2026 yang menekankan pada experience-driven meetings, di mana pertemuan bisnis tidak lagi sebatas agenda formal, melainkan bagaimana melibatkan peserta dan mendorong kolaborasi. Setiap meeting di Aloft Surabaya dilengkapi dengan fasilitas lengkap (LCD proyektor & screen, flipchart, microphone, dan perlengkapan menulis) serta keuntungan Marriott Bonvoy Event Points yang bisa ditukarkan dengan menginap gratis, atau peningkatan tipe kamar, sebuah nilai tambah bagi perencanaan acara.

Sebagai pembeda utama, Aloft Surabaya menghadirkan konsep "Meet, Mingle & Sizzle". Dengan minimum 50 peserta, penyelenggara otomatis mendapat bonus live cooking station yang menyajikan beragam menu Asia, Indonesia, hingga Western. Para tamu menyaksikan langsung proses memasak, berinteraksi dengan chef, sekaligus menikmati hidangan yang lebih segar dan personal. Konsep live cooking ini bukan hanya menambah keseruan suasana, tetapi juga memberikan pengalaman berbeda dibanding buffet biasa. Sajian seperti live noodle atau pasta disiapkan langsung memberikan daya tarik visual sekaligus cita rasa yang prima.

"Di Aloft, kami percaya meeting seharusnya lebih dari sekadar ruangan dan agenda, tetapi menjadi pengalaman yang mendorong koneksi, kolaborasi, dan energi baru," ujar Reza Aryawarman, Multi Property General Manager Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City.

"Melalui konsep meeting interaktif ini, kami menghadirkan pendekatan Different by Design khas Aloft. Format meeting dirancang lebih dinamis, relevan, dan berkarakter lifestyle, sehingga setiap pertemuan terasa lebih hidup, engaging, dan bermakna bagi para pesertanya.

Aloft Surabaya memiliki tujuh ruang 'Tactic' berdesain modern dengan kapasitas hingga 430 peserta. Area seluas 489meter persegi ini memiliki langit-langit tinggi, dan area pre-function yang luas, palet warna cerah, serta elemen interaktif seperti claw machine yang dapat dinikmati peserta.

Berlokasi strategis di Surabaya Timur dekat kawasan industri dan akses Suramadu, Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City merupakan satu-satunya brand Marriott di area tersebut, sehingga menjadi pilihan utama segmen korporasi, pemerintah, dan komunitas bisnis setempat.

Langkah menghadirkan meeting experience interaktif ini menjadi bagian dari strategi Aloft Surabaya untuk memperkuat kontribusi segmen MICE terhadap pertumbuhan bisnis hotel secara berkelanjutan. Permintaan kegiatan meeting kini sudah dibuka melalui www.aloftsurabayapakuwoncity.com.

