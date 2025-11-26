Pop the 90s: The Westin Surabaya dan Four Points Pakuwon Indah Sambut Tahun 2026 dengan Pertunjukan Spektakuler Bersama Project Pop

Malam pergantian tahun ini akan dimeriahkan oleh Project Pop, grup musik pop legendaris Indonesia, yang siap menghidupkan panggung dengan energi dan humor khas mereka. Tak hanya itu, deretan penampil lainnya seperti Jam or Jet, Pentakustik, Last Minute Dance Crew, serta sejumlah bintang tamu juga akan menambah semarak suasana. Seluruh rangkaian hiburan ini menghadirkan nuansa seru era 90-an yang cocok bagi seluruh generasi, memberikan pengalaman hiburan malam tahun baru Surabaya yang meriah dan tak terlupakan.

Para tamu akan dimanjakan dengan hidangan buffet istimewa hasil kreasi tim kuliner berbakat The Westin Surabaya, menampilkan beragam pilihan hidangan internasional dan lokal favorit. Puncak acara akan ditandai dengan countdown spektakuler, disertai dengan balloon drop di grand ballroom dan pertunjukan kembang api yang menerangi langit kota, sebuah pengalaman perayaan tahun baru yang berkesan di Surabaya.

"Tahun ini, kami ingin menghadirkan perayaan penuh keceriaan dan nostalgia yang dapat dinikmati oleh semua generasi. Penuh warna, penuh keseruan, dan semoga menjadi malam yang berkesan bagi semua keluarga yang merayakannya bersama kami," ujar Denny Ristyanto, Multi-property General Manager The Westin Surabaya dan Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah. "'Pop the 90s' akan menjadi malam yang penuh dengan tawa, musik, dan kebersamaan, cara yang sempurna untuk menyambut tahun baru dengan penuh energi dan semangat positif."

Paket Kamar Eksklusif Tahun Baru

Lengkapi momen perayaan Anda dengan Paket Kamar Tahun Baru Eksklusif dari kedua hotel yang sudah termasuk akses ke acara Pop the 90s Gala & Live Show:

The Westin Surabaya – New Year Room Package

Mulai dari IDR 5.200.000++ per kamar per malam

Termasuk:

Menginap satu malam di Deluxe Room dengan sarapan untuk dua orang

Dua tiket ke New Year's Eve Gala "Pop the 90s" di The Westin Grand Ballroom bersama Project Pop bersama Jam or Jet, Last Minute, dan Pentakustik

Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah – New Year Room Package

Mulai dari IDR 4.000.000++ per kamar per malam

Termasuk:

Menginap satu malam dengan sarapan untuk dua orang

Dua tiket ke New Year's Eve Gala "Pop the 90s" di The Westin Grand Ballroom bersama Project Pop bersama Jam or Jet, Last Minute, dan Pentakustik

Periode Menginap: 31 Desember 2025

Periode Pemesanan: hingga 31 Desember 2025

Untuk informasi dan pemesanan kamar, kunjungi www.westinsurabaya.com dan www.fourpointssurabayapakuwonindah.com, atau hubungi +62-31-29710000. Ikuti Follow @westinsurabaya @fourpointssurabayapakuwon di media sosial untuk pembaruan dan promo menarik lainnya.

Perayaan Tahun Baru Lainnya di Kedua Hotel

Selain gala utama, para tamu juga dapat menikmati berbagai pengalaman bersantap meriah di restoran dan bar kedua hotel berikut ini:

Magnolia New Year's Celebration

Simfoni Duo Saxophone, Malam Penuh Harmoni



31 Desember 2025 – Buffet Dinner

Pukul 19.00 – 23.00 WIB

Window Side Seating: IDR 1.200.000++ per orang (termasuk sparkling wine untuk toast countdown)

Main Dining Seating: IDR 888.000++ per orang

Penampilan Spesial: Duo Saxo – Cendo & Friends



1 Januari 2026 – Brunch Buffet

Pukul 12.00 – 15.00 WIB

IDR 888.000++ per orang



Golden Groove – An Elegant Revival of Timeless Rhythm at Sky Lounge

31 Desember 2025

Pukul 20.00 WIB – Selesai

Penampilan Spesial: Daniel Pattinama

Musik oleh: Nu Lite & DJ PHP



Tahoen Baroean di Djama Doeloe – Makan Bareng Keluarga Sepuasnya

31 Desember 2025 – Dinner Buffet

Pukul 18.00 – 21.00 WIB

IDR 575.000++ per orang

Penampilan Spesial: Celia Noreen



1 Januari 2026 – Lunch Buffet

Pukul 12.00 – 15.00 WIB

IDR 215.000++ per orang



Fireworks New Year Party 2026 di Soirée Rooftop Bar

31 Desember 2025

Penampilan Spesial: Water Percussion oleh Velmore Percussion

Musik oleh: Pawitra & DJ Gatra



Countdown spesial dengan pertunjukan kembang api.

Untuk informasi dan reservasi meja, hubungi +62 812 3451 7829 atau ikuti @magnoliaresto @skyloungesurabaya @djamandoeloeresto @soireerooftopbar untuk pembaruan terbaru.

Kontak media:

Cindy Yuwono

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah; The Westin Surabaya