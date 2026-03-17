TUMI UNVEILS THE "MEDITERRANEAN ESCAPE" CELEBRATING THE ALLURE OF THE COAST AND THE EASE OF TRAVEL
Japan - Japanese
USA - čeština
Indonesia - Bahasa
MEXICO - Spanish
APAC - Traditional Chinese
USA - Italiano
USA - slovenčina
USA - Pусский
Vietnam - Vietnamese
Middle East - Arabic
USA - Deutsch
USA - Français
Korea - 한국어
BRAZIL - Portuguese
USA - Polski
USA - Nederlands
USA - español
USA - English
APAC - English
News provided byTumi, Inc.
17 Mar, 2026, 15:00 IST
The Spring 2026 Collection introduces expressive new hues and destination-inspired design, capturing the spirit of TUMI on vacation.
NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand TUMI introduces "Mediterranean Escape," its Spring 2026 seasonal campaign and collection inspired by the warmth, rhythm, and sensorial richness of the Mediterranean coast. Bringing expressive new colors, prints, and textures across TUMI's most iconic silhouettes, the campaign captures a joyful, transportive vision where design meets destination.
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