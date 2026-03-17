TUMI UNVEILS THE "MEDITERRANEAN ESCAPE" CELEBRATING THE ALLURE OF THE COAST AND THE EASE OF TRAVEL
MEXICO - Spanish
USA - Italiano
USA - Deutsch
Vietnam - Vietnamese
Japan - Japanese
USA - slovenčina
Middle East - Arabic
Indonesia - Bahasa
Korea - 한국어
USA - Français
USA - español
USA - Nederlands
USA - Polski
BRAZIL - Portuguese
USA - čeština
APAC - Traditional Chinese
USA - Pусский
USA - English
USA - English
News provided byTumi, Inc.
17 Mar, 2026, 21:00 CST
The Spring 2026 Collection introduces expressive new hues and destination-inspired design, capturing the spirit of TUMI on vacation.
NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand TUMI introduces "Mediterranean Escape," its Spring 2026 seasonal campaign and collection inspired by the warmth, rhythm, and sensorial richness of the Mediterranean coast. Bringing expressive new colors, prints, and textures across TUMI's most iconic silhouettes, the campaign captures a joyful, transportive vision where design meets destination.
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