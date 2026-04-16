Bain Capital Opens Office in Abu Dhabi, Deepening Long-Term Commitment to the Middle East

Presence in ADGM will support long-term investor partnerships, portfolio company expansion, and the foundation for future regional investment activity

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm, today announced the opening of its office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi. The new office builds on Bain Capital's long-standing relationships across the Middle East and reflects the firm's continued commitment to investing, partnering, and supporting growth across priority sectors in the region.

Bain Capital's strategy in the Middle East is anchored in three pillars:

It will further reinforce the firm's capital formation efforts, supporting long-term relationships with regional investors across Bain Capital's global investment platform.

It will support the expansion and growth of select Bain Capital portfolio companies in the Middle East, helping connect companies to the region's capital, customers, talent, and strategic partners, with a focus on sectors aligned to regional priorities such as aviation, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and financial technology.

It will help position Bain Capital to evaluate, over time, more direct investment activity in the region as markets develop and attractive opportunities emerge.

The Abu Dhabi office will serve as a regional hub supporting deeper engagement across the Middle East, while also strengthening connectivity with the firm's global footprint.

"Bain Capital has built trusted partnerships across the Middle East over decades, grounded in shared values, a long-term orientation, and a belief that the region is playing an increasingly central role in global capital and company-building," said David Gross, Managing Partner at Bain Capital.

"Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi is a natural next step, strengthening our ability to serve investors, support portfolio companies and engage with stakeholders to create long-term value together. As a global financial hub with a clear vision, strong regulatory environment, and strategic connectivity, Abu Dhabi offers an ideal platform to deepen our presence."

Tom Sargeant, a Partner and Head of APAC and Middle East Investor Relations at Bain Capital, said: "Many of the region's leading institutions have been long-term investors in our funds, and those relationships have grown over time into broader strategic collaboration. The Abu Dhabi office strengthens our ability to work side-by-side with partners across the region."

"We welcome Bain Capital to ADGM, as leading global financial firms continue to anchor their regional growth strategies in Abu Dhabi," said H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM. "This reflects an important alignment with markets defined by regulatory clarity, institutional strength, and long-term stability. ADGM provides that foundation, combining a robust legal framework, access to deep and patient capital, and a system designed to support global investors at scale.

"Bain Capital's presence reinforces Abu Dhabi's role as a platform where international capital connects with regional opportunity, and where long-term partnerships are built with confidence."

The establishment of Bain Capital's office follows its strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) under the emirate's Fintech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster, reinforcing the firm's commitment to supporting the development of next-generation financial infrastructure and services, contributing to the continued evolution of the region's investment ecosystem.

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SOURCE Bain Capital