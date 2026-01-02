Bitmine Publishes New Chairman's Message Explaining Why Shareholders Should Vote YES to Approve the Amendment to Increase Authorized Shares

In the video, Chairman Tom Lee explains the rationale behind Proposal 2, which seeks shareholder approval to amend the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase authorized shares from 500 million to 50 billion.

There are three reasons the Company needs to increase authorized shares:

It would allow Bitmine to conduct capital markets activities, including at-the-market offerings, convertibles, and warrants. It would provide flexibility to pursue opportunistic deals, including potential mergers or acquisitions. Most importantly, it would enable the Company to implement future stock splits as needed.

Since pivoting in July to make Ethereum (ETH) its primary treasury asset, Bitmine has observed that its share price has closely tracked movements in ETH.

*Coefficient (per Bloomberg) is 0.015 ETH price plus accretion of ETH/share

The scatter chart in the gallery above shows the clear linkage (x-axis is ETH, y-axis is BMNR).

The Company believes Ethereum represents the future of finance, a supercycle driven by Wall Street reengineering on the blockchain. Major industry leaders agree, including Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, who said that tokenization is the next evolution of global markets. And the vast majority of tokenization is happening on Ethereum.

Previously, Bitmine noted its view that tokenization will drive ETH/BTC to reach all-time highs (0.0873).

Targeting 0.25 as Ethereum proves to be the future of finance

This implies future ETH prices of:

$12k

$22k (prior high)

$62k (0.25, "payment rails")

$250k (if BTC reaches $1mm)

These potential future ETH prices can be used to calculate "implied" future BMNR prices**

$22k ETH → $500 BMNR

→ $500 BMNR $62.5k ETH → $1,500 BMNR

→ $1,500 BMNR $250k ETH → $5,000 BMNR

**These are using the coefficient 0.15* ETH plus assumed accretion ETH/share of 33%. These are for illustrative purposes only. Not a forecast.

To keep shares "accessible" to the public, the Company would want to split the shares, to reset the share price back towards $25.

If BMNR shares are:

$500, needs 20:1 split

$1,500, needs 60:1

$5,000 needs 100:1

These splits will increase total shares outstanding. Thus, Bitmine can only split shares in the future if the total authorized shares is increased.

