CCTV+: Driving Low-Carbon Mining: How Breton's Autonomous Electric Mining Trucks Strengthen ESG Performance

Breton Technology unveiled its latest generation of purpose-built autonomous electric mining trucks, 9M145E, marking a significant step toward reshaping the ESG landscape of global mining operations. The new platform, designed from the ground up without a driver's cabin, integrates electrification, autonomy, and intelligent dispatch into a unified system. Beyond technological progress, the launch reflects a broader industry transition: mining companies are increasingly aligning operational decisions with sustainability targets, safety commitments, and regulatory expectations.

One highlight emerging from this release is the performance breakthrough of Breton's new autonomous driving system: field results show that its end-to-end autonomy delivers operational efficiency that now exceeds manual driving—an inflection point that redefines the role of autonomy in sustainable mining.

Advancing Climate and Environmental Goals through Systematic Decarbonization

Breton's new autonomous mining truck is built on an electric architecture optimized for long-haul, high-payload operations. With access to renewable energy—whether through on-site solar-plus-storage systems or regional clean-power supply—electric trucks can significantly reduce Scope 1 emissions associated with diesel combustion.

With autonomy now delivering higher productivity than human drivers, mines can cut more emissions per unit of output—achieving lower carbon intensity not only through clean energy, but also through superior operational efficiency.

Strengthening Safety by Removing Human Risk Exposure

Breton's autonomous truck removes the operator from hazardous environments altogether, eliminating risks associated with fatigue, night-shift driving, extreme temperatures, and unstable terrain.

The enhanced efficiency of autonomous operation also improves safety indirectly—and fewer fatigue-related risks across the entire logistics chain.

Enhancing Governance through Data Transparency and Predictable Operations

Breton's intelligent dispatch and fleet-management platform introduces a level of operational transparency that supports more rigorous governance practices. Such transparency strengthens internal governance frameworks by enabling data-driven decision-making, reducing dependence on manual reporting, and making operational deviations easier to detect and address.

Enabling Long-Term Value Creation for Sustainable Mining

Breton's purpose-built autonomous electric mining truck offers mining companies a pathway to align operational efficiency with ESG commitments—without compromising productivity.

By integrating electrification, autonomy, and system-level optimization, the solution helps mining companies lower lifecycle operating costs, stabilize output, improve workforce structure, and accelerate progress toward net-zero targets.

Breton's next-generation autonomous platform signals a shift from "traditional power + manual driving" to "clean energy + intelligent systems," offering a more feasible, more predictable, and more ESG-aligned roadmap for the global mining sector.

