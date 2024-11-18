CGTN: How China contributes to global poverty reduction, drives modernization with developing nations

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Kimani, an expert from the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization, is enthusiastic about the potential of a new type of rice developed by China to make a new contribution to food security and the fight against poverty in his homeland.

Kimani, who is in charge of the rice fields, said the new rice can yield up to 7.5 tonnes per hectare, more than doubling the output of traditional Kenyan varieties. The new rice variety is expected to be approved in Kenya this year and bring new hope of attaining food self-sufficiency to this African country, where over 80 percent of its rice is imported.

In recent years, China has assisted African countries in poverty reduction and supported the two sides in carrying out poverty reduction exchanges and cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to the local people.

China will always be a reliable long-term partner of fellow developing countries and a doer and go-getter working for the cause of global development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday while delivering a speech during the first session of the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"A single flower does not make spring. China wants to see a hundred flowers in full blossom and will go hand in hand with fellow developing countries toward modernization," Xi said.

Aiding global poverty reduction

To date, China has lifted nearly 800 million of its people out of extreme poverty, meeting the poverty reduction target of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule.

To tackle poverty, China has made targeted policies tailored to each village, household, and person and facilitated growth by vigorously channeling talent, funds, and technologies to underdeveloped regions. It also helped localities generate growth by fostering industries with distinctive features and upgrading infrastructure, all based on their own conditions.

"If China can make it, other developing countries can make it too. This is what China's battle against poverty says to the world," Xi said.

While committed to eradicating poverty at home, China has collaborated with other countries to reduce poverty worldwide, fostering a global community with a shared future for mankind.

In Africa, China has set up and implemented 47 poverty reduction and agricultural projects, trained close to 9,000 agricultural personnel, shared over 300 advanced and applicable technologies, and benefited over 1 million smallholders under the poverty reduction and agricultural development program.

China also actively helps developing countries improve their infrastructure and strengthen connectivity, promoting local economic and social development.

According to a CGTN poll, 91.4 percent of respondents agree that China is a strong force in promoting the development, revitalization and shared prosperity of Global South countries.

There should be more bridges of cooperation and less "small yard, high fences" so that more and more developing countries will be better off and achieve modernization, Xi said at the summit.

China's actions

Closely linking its own development with shared global development, China has always been an active advocate, staunch promoter and continuous contributor to global poverty reduction.

To boost South-South cooperation, China has upgraded the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, increasing its capital to $4 billion. The total number of global development projects established has surpassed 1,000, with over 500 projects completed or currently in implementation.

Calling for moving toward modernization with fellow developing countries, Xi outlined China's eight actions for global development, covering areas such as pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, supporting development in Africa, and supporting the G20 in carrying out practical cooperation for the benefit of the Global South.

Xi said the $20 billion in development funds will continue to be put to good use to support developing countries and deepen practical cooperation in areas such as poverty reduction, food security and the digital economy.

He said China has decided to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty and voiced support for the G20 in continuing to convene the Development Ministerial Meeting.

Xi has also announced the decision to give all least developed countries with diplomatic relations with China zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines. From now to 2030, China's imports from other developing countries are likely to top $8 trillion.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-11-19/How-China-contributes-to-global-poverty-reduction-modernization-drive-1yDMC7vlDLq/p.html