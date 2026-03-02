CIFF Guangzhou 2026: CIFM/interzum guangzhou 2026 to Connect Global Supply Chains

GUANGZHOU, China, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 18 to 21, 28 to 31, the 57th China International Furniture Fair (CIFF Guangzhou) will be held in Guangzhou under the theme "CONNECT•CREATE." As a key exhibition of the fair, CIFM / interzum guangzhou will take place from March 28-31 with the theme "Connect the World," positioning itself as a global platform that efficiently links industrial chain resources and presents the upgraded and innovative home supply chain to an international audience.

Through the creation of three coordinated innovation sections, immersive scenario-based presentations, and interactive programs that encourage industry exchange, the exhibition aims to build a world-class industry benchmark.

The three sections collectively address intelligent production upgrading, design and materials innovation, and next-generation hardware experiences. The Machinery section brings together leading global machinery brands and advanced technologies to deliver end‑to‑end solutions across woodworking, upholstery, laser applications, components, and tools, highlighting digital lines and efficient, green manufacturing. The Furniture Materials section showcases advance in surface design, functional performance, and sustainable, recyclable materials for whole‑home, customized, and upholstered applications. The Hardware section presents smart, integrated hardware — silent motion, sensor-enabled components, electric lifting, and intelligent locking, demonstrating durability, scenario-based use, and seamless IoT integration.

Responding to strong market interest in scenario-based solutions, the exhibition will introduce immersive presentations that trace the journey from production origins to end applications. Enhanced CIFF LUMINOUS PATH 2.0 routes will highlight transparent testing and multi-sensory experiences, while the CMF Trends International Material Gallery transforms trend research into vivid spatial narratives. A new initiative, the Global Premiere Gala, will spotlight strategic product launches from leading manufacturers, reinforcing the exhibition's role as a global innovation stage. In parallel, dedicated platforms will continue to nurture internationally leading material brands and inspire original design by exploring creativity from the manufacturing source.

CIFM/interzum guangzhou 2026 will also strengthen its role as a hub for global industry dialogue. Building on its growing international reach, the exhibition will continue to attract leading brands and professional visitors worldwide, facilitating precise matchmaking and long-term cooperation across domestic and international supply chains. Through year-round engagement, global promotion, and diversified exchange formats, the platform will further enhance international collaboration and elevate the global visibility of China's home industry.

Industry professionals are invited to gather in Guangzhou in March 2026 to connect resources, exchange insights, and explore the future of the global home supply chain.

SOURCE China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou)