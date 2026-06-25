Clean Energy Chain Section at the 4th CISCE Highlights Low-Carbon Innovation Across the Energy Value Chain

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Energy Chain section of the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) showcased low-carbon innovation across the energy value chain and provided a platform for international energy cooperation. Reflecting priorities outlined in China's 15th Five-Year Plan for hydrogen energy, nuclear power and zero-carbon industrial parks, the section featured developments spanning energy production, power systems and end-use applications, with a particular focus on the integration of energy and computing infrastructure.

Clean Energy Chain: Making the Earth a Better Place

Participants represented a broad cross-section of the global energy sector. State Grid Corporation of China and China Datang Corporation highlighted advances in power and computing integration, including next-generation intelligent dispatch systems. China Resources Group presented an integrated view of clean energy development, energy infrastructure, low-carbon consumption and ESG-related sustainability practices. Bank of China focused on green finance solutions supporting the energy sector's low-carbon transition.

International participation included ExxonMobil, Alfa Laval, the Chartered Community of Navarre (Spain) and Saudi United Company, which presented advanced low-carbon materials, emissions-reduction technologies and market-focused cooperation initiatives, highlighting opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

Across these diverse participants and exhibits, the section showcased technologies, equipment and integrated solutions designed to support the global energy transition, illustrating advances in the low-carbon, digital and intelligent development of the clean energy sector. Through practical applications and industry-led innovation, the Clean Energy Chain section demonstrated the potential for greater international cooperation and more connected energy supply chains to support sustainable growth.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo