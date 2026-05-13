Cognex OneVision™ Adoption Ramps as Manufacturers Scale AI Vision Globally

Customers report faster deployment, improved throughput, and new levels of collaboration

NATICK, Mass., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the general availability of OneVision™, its collaborative AI vision development environment designed to simplify and scale AI-powered inspection across manufacturing operations.

Cognex OneVision: collaborative AI vision, at scale

Since its beta launch in June 2025, more than 100 customers worldwide have used OneVision to accelerate AI-powered vision development and deployment, with many progressing from single-line applications to multi-site rollouts in days instead of months. This momentum reflects a broader shift as manufacturers move beyond isolated AI pilots toward connected, enterprise-wide inspection strategies.

"AI vision has long delivered value, but scaling it across operations has remained a barrier," said Matt Moschner, President and CEO of Cognex. "Manufacturers encounter recurring challenges—from fragmented workflows to models that don't adapt across environments. OneVision addresses this by unifying the simplicity of the edge with the scalability of the cloud, helping organizations move from isolated pilots to consistent, enterprise-wide deployment."

Cloud-to-Edge Architecture for Scalable AI Vision

OneVision addresses a persistent challenge in industrial AI: deploying advanced vision applications at enterprise scale without adding complexity or slowing production. This introduces a cloud-to-edge architecture, where AI models are trained, managed, and governed in the cloud, while inspection runs at the edge on Cognex vision systems for real-time, reliable execution. Customers can now centrally manage the entire AI lifecycle—from collecting and labeling production images to refining models—and deploy updates consistently across global fleets of devices. OneVision is optimized to work with Cognex's latest systems, including the In-Sight® 3900 and In-Sight® 6900.

"While OneVision leverages the cloud for development and management, runtime inspection remains fully edge-based," said Reto Wyss, Vice President of Vision Engineering at Cognex. "Once a model is deployed, no connectivity to the cloud is required. Production images stay local and latency is a non-issue."

By centralizing model development and management, OneVision helps manufacturers:

Standardize inspection processes across sites.

Reduce duplication of work across teams.

Reduce scaling costs by up to 50%.

Maintain version control and consistency across deployments.

Customer Success: From Pilots to Global Scale

Across industries including automotive, electronics, food and beverage, and healthcare, customers are seeing faster AI application development, improved throughput, and more consistent inspection results—while reducing reliance on specialized expertise and scaling deployments globally.

Essity – AI inspection development: from one year to one day

"With our previous approach, developing a reliable sealing inspection application took more than a year of iteration and tuning, and quality issues could lead to full batch returns and significant material waste," said Amin Tajeddine, Operational Technology and Digitization Manager. "Using OneVision, we were able to build and demonstrate a viable solution in less than a day. OneVision's simplicity and ease of use significantly reduced development effort and gives us confidence in how quickly AI vision applications can be scaled across our operations."

Schneider Electric – Standardizing AI inspection for global scale

"OneVision allowed us to develop and validate AI inspection standards centrally and then deploy those same models across our worldwide operations," said Christophe Ernis, Smart Operation Manager, Product Power Division. "That approach helped us double yield, dramatically reduce false rejects, and reduce our dependence on specialized vision expertise. Most importantly, it gives us a repeatable way to scale best practices reliably across our factories."

3M – Improving speed and collaboration in AI vision development

"With OneVision, our engineers can quickly label real production images, build models, and deploy them to cameras with far less effort," said Scott Daniels, Senior Manufacturing Technology Engineer.

With general availability now underway, Cognex expects momentum for OneVision to accelerate as manufacturers demand scalable AI vision to drive operational efficiency across global production networks.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation. Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods. Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise. We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

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Cognex Corporation

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Cognex Corporation

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SOURCE Cognex Corporation