Collabware Launches Next Generation of Collabspace, Redefining Information Governance with Defensible AI for FOIA and eDiscovery

New Collabspace capabilities move beyond traditional records management, bringing Defensible AI, FOIA and eDiscovery together in a FedRAMP-authorized information governance platform.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabware today announced the next generation of Collabspace, redefining information governance by unifying records management, FOIA, eDiscovery, compliance automation and Defensible AI in one secure platform.

Moving beyond traditional records management, Collabspace connects information across multiple enterprise sources, applies governance throughout the information lifecycle and supports rigorous security and compliance standards, including FedRAMP, SOC 2 Type II and GovRAMP.

At the core of Collabspace is Daxy, Collabware's Defensible AI system, designed to operate within an organization's compliance boundary. Daxy combines permission-based access, compliance reasoning, and auditable AI interactions, enabling organizations to securely apply AI to sensitive information while maintaining governance and control. Its capabilities support information classification, PII detection, metadata extraction, investigative review, and context-aware automation. For FOIA and eDiscovery teams, these capabilities help streamline information discovery and review while reducing manual processing across complex workflows.

"The real competitive advantage in AI isn't the size of the model; it's what the model has to work with," said Graham Sibley, CEO of Collabware. "With Collabspace, it's one platform, one copy, one set of policies – records management, archive, and discovery sharing the same data, the same governance, and the same AI – with people always in control."

The latest release of Collabspace is built for government and mission-critical environments, combining FedRAMP-authorized infrastructure, immutable audit trails, encryption, WORM-compliant storage and secure AI capabilities with a multi-source architecture that connects information across enterprise systems. By bringing governance, discovery and Defensible AI together, Collabspace helps organizations transform fragmented information into secure, governed and actionable institutional intelligence.

About Collabware

Collabware delivers information governance, records management, eDiscovery, public records management, and AI-powered compliance solutions for government agencies and highly regulated organizations. Through the Collabspace platform, organizations can securely govern, discover, and activate information while maintaining compliance, transparency, and accountability across the information lifecycle.

For more information, visit https://collabspace.com/

SOURCE Collabware Systems Inc.