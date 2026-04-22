WATERTECH CHINA 2026 to Spotlight Two High-Impact Forums, Driving Early Pre-Registration from Global Water Professionals

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global water sector moves toward smarter, greener and more efficient development, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 ,organized by Herui Group, will return from June 9–11, 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), bringing together technology providers, industry leaders and end users from across the world.

WATERTECH CHINA 2026: 18th Shanghai International Water Show, June 9-11, at NECC Shanghai (PRNewsfoto/Herui Group)

As the 18th edition of the event, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 will cover 180,000 square meters, feature 2,500+ exhibitors, and welcome 100,000+ professional visitors from 175 countries and regions. Serving 28 end-user industries, the show continues to be one of the most influential B2B platforms for sourcing solutions, tracking market trends and building international partnerships across the water sector.

Among the highlights of this year's program are two major forums designed to turn industry attention into onsite participation and high-value business exchange.

The Digital Water Innovation Summit will explore how AI, digital twins, 5G and IoT are accelerating the transformation of municipal and industrial water management. The summit will focus on practical digital applications that improve monitoring, operating efficiency and infrastructure decision-making.

Another key event, the 9th Industrial Water Leaders Forum (IWLF), taking place on June 9, will bring together leading experts and companies to discuss industrial water policy trends, market developments, and practical treatment solutions for high-water-consuming sectors. Supported by Global Water Intelligence (GWI) and Ecolab, the forum will spotlight membrane technologies, advanced oxidation processes, low-carbon treatment pathways, and resource recovery strategies for industries such as petroleum and chemicals.

To further support international participation, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 will also offer targeted matchmaking programs, technical roadshows and curated B2B meetings, helping attendees connect more efficiently with exhibitors, solution providers and project decision-makers. Visa support and invitation letters will be available for overseas visitors. In addition, upcoming releases will introduce the show's onsite 20+ innovative thematic zones—such as the Digital Water Pavilion and the Filtration & Separation Zone—highlighting cutting-edge technologies and emerging trends across the water industry.

Early pre-registration is now open on the official website. Water professionals seeking new technologies, market insight and global business connections are encouraged to register in advance and secure their visit to one of the industry's most important meeting points in Asia.

SOURCE Herui Group